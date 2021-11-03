Pittsburgh woman waiting 6 months for furniture, store manager said canceling will cost her

By Marcie Cipriani

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Paradise Wilson purchased furniture for her family’s new home at Home Decor Outlets in the Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood back in April.

Wilson said she was told it would be delivered within 30 days. It has been six months and she is still waiting for most of her furniture.

“I still have not received the bedroom set at all, besides my box spring and mattress, so there’s no bedframe, there is no dresser, there is no mirror, there’s no nothing that I was promised,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she paid upfront, but the wait is too much, so she asked for a refund and was told she would pay a 10% restocking fee.

“A restocking fee for furniture that’s not in stock,” Wilson said. “Not even on its way.”

Home Decor Outlets store manager Brandon Meade said the restocking fee is assessed because they have already used the money to order Wilson’s furniture.

Meade said they have no control over the shipment.

“Supplies are at the lowest they’re ever been and, at the same time, demand is at one of the highest that we have ever seen,” Meade said.

Meade said he will work with Wilson on the fee, but despite shipping delays, the store has to enforce the fee in order to stay in business.

“This is something we’ve been experiencing pretty much about a year after COVID hit,” Meade said. “Getting stuff, especially from overseas, it takes forever.”

Meade said they have had to close two stores in New York as result and they are running the Pittsburgh store with just two employees — Meade and another.

Wilson said she knows everyone is struggling, but she waited long enough and she doesn’t feel like she should have to pay extra for something she has no control over.

“I tried to be understanding that the process would be longer because of COVID, but once you keep getting lied to about when the furniture is coming, but you’re not receiving anything, at this point, I just want my money back, so I can go elsewhere to get my furniture,” Wilson said.

