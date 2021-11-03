North Carolina town’s annual Veterans’ Day Salute & Breakfast to honor local servicemembers

By Brittany Whitehead

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — With Veterans’ Day being observed Thursday, Nov. 11, the Town of Fletcher will honor its veterans Saturday, Nov. 6 with its annual Veterans’ Day Salute and Breakfast.

Free and open to the public, the event honoring local servicemembers will run from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fletcher Town Hall.

This year’s salute will feature a flag ceremony by West Henderson JROTC as well as remarks from keynote speakers U.S. Army Major Stacie Litsenberger and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tommy Cannon.

Attendees will receive a to-go breakfast from Chick-Fil-A of Hendersonville at the conclusion of the Veterans’ Day program .

This community event is being sponsored by Mills River Dental.

fletchernc.org/event/veterans-day-salute-breakfast

