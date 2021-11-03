‘Love should not hurt’: Florida family remembers mother by raising awareness for domestic violence

By Megan Mellado

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Most people recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

For the Montalvo family, it’s the month they lost Nicole.

“When we lost Nicole, Nicole did not just lose her life, a child lost his mother, a family lost their daughter, sister — friends lost someone dear to them and the community lost a very valuable member,” Nicole’s twin brother Eddie Montalvo said.

Investigators say Nicole Montalvo was dismembered and buried on a St. Cloud property owned by her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, in 2019.

The two were sentenced to life in prison.

“Nicole and I are twins. Growing up, we were best friends,” Eddie Montalvo said.

In an exclusive interview with Nicole’s twin brother Eddie, he remembers some of his favorite things about her.

“Nicole had no concerns about what she enjoyed in life and what she liked. She was very stubborn, as many of us in the family are, but it was such a beautiful stubbornness the way she was,” Eddie Montalvo said. “She was also a really good friend. To anybody who was friends with Nicole, how lucky you were and how lucky you are to have those memories with her.”

He also details how domestic violence became evident in her and Otero-Rivera’s relationship.

“The murder and the egregious violence from it, it was so difficult to endure through, but we had been losing Nicole for some time as well too. That’s domestic violence. That’s what happens,” Eddie Montalvo said.

He says local resources were there to help.

“Organizations like Help Now of Osceola were there for Nicole and they were there to help her after the first incidents of violence, after she was kidnapped and assaulted,” Eddie Montalvo said.

Eddie Montalvo and his family have made it their mission to raise awareness of domestic violence by partnering with Help Now and sharing Nicole’s story. They’re also raising awareness with the unveiling of a mural outside Nicole’s former workplace in downtown Kissimmee.

Her sister Christina Montalvo now works with Help Now and led the initiative to remember Nicole through artwork.

“I hope she’s proud, I know she is, I know she’s with me. I wish she was here, but this is a great way to honor her and have her close near me,” Christina Montalvo said.

The mural is covered with purple ribbons representing the color of domestic violence awareness and a variety of butterflies. It’s something the family hopes serves as a reminder the love should not hurt.

“Whatever experience of abuse and violence you may be going through, it’s not warranted. It’s not deserved. Love should not hurt. You are a human being that deserves respect and consent and treatment of the fairest form. So, we will be there, waiting patiently, and waiting with open arms to make sure that you are safe and we will be there afterward too,” Eddie Montalvo said.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you call call a 24-hour crisis hotline at 407-847-8562 or text 321-306-0677

