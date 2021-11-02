YPD investigating after school shooting threat at Cibola High School

News 11 has confirmed that the threat was made through Snapchat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) are working together to investigate after YPD received multiple calls Tuesday evening about a threat on social media.

YPD said it received multiple calls after 8 p.m. about a social media post referring to a possible school shooting at Cibola High School.

News 11 has confirmed that the social media post was made through Snapchat.

YPD said it is actively investigating the threat, and working closely with the district to determine its source and validity.

Cibola High School said school will resume as scheduled Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or you can dial 78-CRIME at (928) 782-3463 to remain anonymous.