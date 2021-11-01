University hopes to help teacher shortage with new initiative

By Jason Hackett

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Starting in 2022, OSU will be kicking off a new program where teachers help teachers through OK-Thrive.

The program is all about helping new teachers in the state.

“OK-Thrive was envisioned and developed with the idea of retaining teachers in Oklahoma and helping teachers in the critical three years, the first three years of teaching,” said Dr. Shelbie Witte, the head of the School of Teaching, Learning and Educational Sciences at OSU.

Witte said those first three years are indeed crucial for new teachers as they try to find their footing and decide if it’s the career for them. The OK-Thrive program will pair new graduates with practicing or retired teachers.

“We want to be there to support them, to be a sounding board, to give them the best advice we can on any challenges they face,” Witte said.

Witte said that OSU is doing its part to turn around the Oklahoma teacher shortage and retention problem, which poses the question: is Oklahoma on the verge of a major breakdown when it comes to teaching?

“Yes, we’re at a very critical point,” Witte said. “Certainly, there are many challenges in the classroom right now, and this is only one way that we can help.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.