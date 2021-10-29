YPD: Third suspect arrested in Foothills armed robbery

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says its made a third arrest in connection to an October 20th holdup at a Foothills Chevron station.

Police say they contacted the unidentified minor regarding an October 11th robbery at the Circle K on 8th Street near Avenue C. Officers say they then reached out to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) about the teen's possible involvement in the Foothills robbery.

YPD says the young suspect faces one count of armed robbery and one count of assault in connection for the Foothills robbery. He also faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and being a minor in possession of a firearm for the Circle K hold up.

In addition, police say, at the time of his arrest, the young suspect had large quantities of a variety of narcotics, as well as a firearm. They say he's also being charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an addition count of being a minor with a weapon.

The Foothills robbery gained national attention after YCSO released video of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran boldly disarming a gunman and holding him until deputies arrived. Earlier this week the sheriff awarded James Kilcer the Citizen's Valor Award. A number of other civic groups have recognized Kilcer's bravery as well.