The week in 13 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, Democrats on Capitol Hill scrambled to achieve consensus on key pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda as he headed to Europe for a series of summits with key leaders. Meanwhile, a Republican Trump critic announced he won’t seek reelection in Congress.
Monday
- Democrats drive toward a scaled back $1.75 trillion spending agreement
- Lower premiums, more choices on Obamacare exchanges for 2022 as Democrats battle to extend generous subsidies
- Biden pitches spending plans in New Jersey ahead of key week for Hill negotiations
Tuesday
- Facebook revelations add new momentum to efforts to rein in Big Tech
- Tight race for Virginia governor enters final week with national implications on the line
- At least five former Trump White House staffers are talking to the House January 6 committee
Wednesday
- There won’t be a White House Halloween celebration this year
- Paid leave falls out of Democratic package in urgent scramble to secure Manchin’s support
Thursday
- Biden heads to Europe with his economic agenda — and his presidency — in the balance back home
- Complaint alleging a sex crime has been filed against former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Friday
- ‘God love ya’: Warm relationship between the world’s most powerful Catholics on display as Biden and Pope Francis meet
- Adam Kinzinger, outspoken GOP Trump critic, won’t seek reelection for US House seat
- Families forcibly separated at the border by the Trump administration seeking settlements in ongoing negotiations
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
