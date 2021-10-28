Yuma Public Health announces November lineup of booster shots

Confirms Modern, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson will be available

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District has announced its COVID-19 booster vaccine schedule for the month of November.

According to district officials, coronavirus booster shots are available starting Monday, November 1, at 2200 W 28th St. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines should be available; however, supply of J&J might be limited.

GUIDELINES :

You may receive a booster dose 6 months after the initial series if you received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

And if you received the J&J vaccine, a booster may be given 2 months after the first dose.

The district confirms booster shots will be Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Please call ahead for availability at 928-317-4550.

Now that the Center for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration have "okayed" boosters, as well as the mix and matching of them, eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

If you meet any of the following qualifications and received an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 primary vaccine, you qualify to get a booster shot at 6 months or more after your first dose:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

However, if you're 18 years or older and received a single dose of the J&J vaccine, it's advised that you should receive a single J&J COVID-19 booster dose at least two months after getting your first shot.

Per the CDC, occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include: