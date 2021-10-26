Queen Elizabeth II carries out first official engagements a week after overnight hospital stay

By Max Foster, CNN

Queen Elizabeth II has carried out her first official engagements, virtually, from Windsor Castle since spending a night in hospital and canceling a trip to Northern Ireland last week.

“Her Majesty The Queen today conducted two virtual audiences via videolink from Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace said Tuesday in a press release. She received the ambassador from the Republic of Korea Gunn Kim, and the ambassador of Switzerland Markus Leitner, it said.

Last week a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the 95-year-old monarch was admitted for “preliminary investigations” after she followed doctor’s orders to cancel the trip and rest.

She returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday and “remains in good spirits.”

