Illegal distillery busted in North Carolina

    PARKTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — Police took down an illegal moonshine operation in North Carolina.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation after receiving information of an illegal distillery operating out of a Parkton home.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant and the discovery of two liquor stills, about 2.5 gallons of moonshine and 275 gallons of mash.

