Ranch prepares for ‘Boo at the Zoo’

By Matt Kling

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson announced that is bringing back “Boo at the Zoo” in time for Halloween

The event will run from Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release, the lions, birds and tortoises will receive some Halloween enrichment.

Children age 14 and under will also be able to take part in trick or treating, but families are urged to bring their own bags. The Lion Habitat Ranch will also host a scavenger hunt for everyone to learn about distinction and conservation.

Pricing is $20 for locals, and $25 for non-locals. One adult admission also includes one child under 14 for free.

Children 4 and under also get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the ranch or on the ranch’s website.

