Clydesdales visit students in Texarkana

By Julie Parr

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — The Runnin’ WJ Ranch in Texarkana, Texas is celebrating its 20th anniversary in a big way.

The world champion “Express Clydesdales” stopped in to visit with area school children at the ranch on South Kings Highway. The famous team of horses are based in Oklahoma, but travel the U.S. about 200 days a year.

The gentle giants weigh in at more than 2,000 pounds each.

The Runnin’ WJ Ranch operates a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with disabilities. Administrators say they’ve enjoyed hosting the majestic animals during their anniversary celebration.

“Twenty years is a long time, but when you serve the population we serve, which is the special needs population, it doesn’t even seem long enough,” said Voscia Walker, Runnin’ WJ Ranch Development Coordinator.

“To make it for 20 years like they’re celebrating here this weekend. I think that’s something very special. I think it speaks volumes about how much their community thinks of them and how long they’ve been able to keep doing it,” said Kyle Savage, Express Clydesdales horse handler.

Area school children got to take photos with the Clydesdales, while students from the ranch were given special buggy rides.

On Tuesday night, the ranch raised more than $20,000 during its anniversary fundraiser.

