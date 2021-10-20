Starving, neglected dog gets second chance at life

By KCCI Staff

DE SOTO, Iowa (KCCI) — A malnourished dog with a severe skin infection is getting a second chance at life.

Gerti was found at a Tama County gas station begging for food.

“The people that work at the gas station didn’t know who she belonged to but said she’d been there for about a week,” said Amy Heinz, executive director of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport in De Soto.

Gerti is now being cared for at AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport. She has a long list of medical problems including mange – a skin disease caused by parasitic mites. She is also suffering from a double eye infection, double ear infection and sores all over her body.

Heinz says Gerti’s condition is likely the result of years of neglect.

“Shame on them. Shame on the person who let her get this way. Shame on the person who had her as a puppy and didn’t take care of her from the get-go because she has not been cared for,” Heinz said.

Heinz expects Gerti to make a full recovery but says it will take several months before she is ready to be put up for adoption.

