CBS 13 Anchor Scott Gross has been charged with extreme driving under the influence and defacing property.

Yuma Police stopped Gross just after 7pm Sunday night. A breathalyzer recorded his blood alcohol level at one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Gross was arrested and booked into the Yuma Detention Center and released the following day.

Scott Gross was hired in February of this year as a sports and weather anchor for CBS 13.