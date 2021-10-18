Wake held for woman allegedly killed by fleeing phone thief

By WABC Staff

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) — A wake was held Sunday for the New Jersey woman killed after a robbery suspect pushed her in Times Square.

The viewing took place in Maria Ambrocio’s hometown of Bayonne.

Ambrocio, an oncology nurse for 25 years, suffered serious head trauma when police say 26-year-old Jimmy Foster ran into her while fleeing with a 29-year-old woman’s purse that he had allegedly snatched near Broadway and West 40th Street on Friday, October 8.

The 58-year-old victim was hospitalized on life support, but later died from her injuries.

Investigators charged Foster with murder.

A memorial service in Bayonne is scheduled for Monday.

