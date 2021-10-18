North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile from the country’s east coast, authorities say

By Gawon Bae, Emiko Jozuka and Junko Ogura, CNN

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile from its eastern coast on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean and Japanese officials.

The launch took place in the port city of Sinpo, Hamgyong province, at about 10 a.m. local time Tuesday (9 p.m. ET Monday), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan’s Deputy Secretary General Yoshihiko Isozaki said two ballistic missiles were fired during Tuesday’s launch, while South Korea’s military only announced one projectile.

“North Korea’s latest actions threaten the peace and security of Japan and the region,” said Isozaki. “Furthermore, the continued ballistic missile launches pose a serious challenge not just for Japan but for the entire international community.”

Isozaki added that the launches were “extremely regrettable” and violated UN Security Council resolutions.

South Korea’s military said in a statement it was working with the United States to analyze details of the launch.

The latest North Korean test follows months of seesawing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has been testing a growing number of projectiles in 2021, including what it claimed was a new hypersonic missile in late September.

At the same time, relations have been warming between North and South Korea, with Pyongyang agreeing to reopen official communications with Seoul on October 4.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would “respond resolutely” in a tweet on Tuesday following North Korea’s missile launch.

