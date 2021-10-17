Skip to Content
St. Margaret Mary in North Carolina marks 85th anniversary with special mass, festival

By WLOS Staff

    SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina church marked a major milestone on Saturday.

Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Swannanoa celebrated its 85th anniversary with a special mass and community festival at Grovemont Park on Oct. 16.

The festival included food, games, music, dunk tank and a bouncy house.

Father Brian Becker reflected on the church’s history on this special day.

“It’s really wonderful to have a church here in North Carolina that goes all the way back to 1936,” Becker said. “The celebration has given us a chance to go through our archives and see all the great gifts God has given to his parish over such a long time, which is such a rare thing in North Carolina.”

Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church is the second-oldest Catholic church in Western N.C.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville was established in 1912.

