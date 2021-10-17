Skip to Content
Missing 3-year-old might be with person of interest in Milwaukee homicide

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing 3-year-old boy named Major P. Harris.

An Amber Alert was activated on Saturday, Oct 16.

Officials say Harris is the son of a homicide victim who was found dead near 37th and Clarke.

Harris may be with Jaheem K. Clark, who is a person of interest in the homicide, officials say.

Harris was last seen near the crime scene around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Police say the vehicle of interest is a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin plate: ABE2804.

Harris is described by police as 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, light complexion Black, thin build, black hair in four shoulder length zig zag braids, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue basketball shorts, and no shoes/socks. Officials say Harris has delayed speech and a small abrasion on his right cheek.

Clark is described as a 20-year-old Black man, 5’10 in height, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

