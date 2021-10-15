Las Vegas mother of woman whose remains found speaks on daughter’s case

By SOPHIA PERRICONE

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The mother of a 26-year-old woman whose remains were identified on Wednesday morning is speaking out about the case.

Jawaher Hejji was reported missing last Christmas. Her bones were found on Black Mountain months later.

Her mother, who asked to be identified only as Ms. Hejji, said her family is shocked that her daughter’s remains turned up near in the same area they spent months searching in.

“After 26 years, raising your daughter then her end like that, no. She don’t deserve that. She don’t hurt nobody. She’s a young woman,” she said.

She last saw her daughter on Dec. 23, just before noon. She texted her about four hours later, but never heard back. She would later learn that’s when her daughter was walking on a trail off Shaded Canyon Drive. Surveillance video shows Jawaher Hejji walking on a path near construction by herself.

Ms. Hejji said she doesn’t know why her daughter would be there. “She’s not the type hiking at all.”

She said detectives refuse to show her other footage from the surveillance camera. Jawaher Hejji’s remains were eventually found in the same location where her family spent months searching for her. Her mother said volunteers combed through the mountains on foot and with drones.

“I’m shocked. I can’t talk. Even my tears just freeze,” she said.

Ms. Hejji said she believes police officers mishandled her daughter’s case from the beginning. She said detectives told her they believe she left her family to start a new life.

Ms. Hejji escaped Palestine for asylum in the U.S. when her daughter was 14 years old. She said she hoped the move would give her children a better life.

“Why is she going to start her new life? She already has a nice life, why is she going to start it? She has a nice life,” she said.

Henderson Police are leading the investigation, but have not released any details. Ms. Hejji said she plans on hiring a lawyer to help her find answers and justice in her daughter’s case.

“I don’t want the police department or the coroner office coming, ‘Oh we don’t know cause of death.’ This won’t help because I won’t stop to know what happened. I want the truth,” she said.

