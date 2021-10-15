Connecticut lawmakers, advocates announce event where gun owners can deposit their unwanted firearms

News

By ROB POLANSKY

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Lawmakers and gun safety advocates are urging gun owners to turn in their unwanted firearms.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with the parents of Ethan Song and representatives from the Newtown Action Alliance, took part in a news conference to announce a gun buyback event.

It happened in Hartford shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day is set for Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in Hartford, Bridgeport, Guilford, Newtown, Stamford, Waterbury, and Norwalk.

The location in Hartford is 50 Jennings Rd.

Ethan Song was killed in an accidental shooting at his friends house in 2018.

The Newtown Action Alliance was born following the deaths of students and staff at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a gun-free home is the safest home for children and teens. It said having a gun in the home doubles an individual’s risk for homicide and triples the risk of suicide.

In Connecticut, if guns are present in the home, they must be safely stored to help prevent firearm deaths and injuries.

The voluntary gun buyback and safe firearm storage events in the participating communities will offer an opportunity for gun owners to safely remove their unwanted weapons from their homes and communities, organizers said. These events will also promote gun safety and safe firearm storage. For gun owners who want to keep their guns but seek a responsible way to better secure their weapons, a limited supply of biometric gun safes will be provided free of charge to those with a valid gun permit.

Earlier this year, Blumenthal and Murphy introduced Ethan’s Law in the U.S. Senate to create federal requirements for safe gun storage and establish strong penalties for any violation.

The buyback and safe giveaway events in Bridgeport, Guilford, Hartford, Newtown, Stamford, and Waterbury are 100% anonymous; therefore, IDs are not required and no questions will be asked. IDs will be required at the Norwalk buyback event.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Hartford police Sgt. Chris Mastroianni also participated in the news conference.

