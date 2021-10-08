New York nail salon employee bitten, hit with stun gun and punched in face after argument about service

News

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police say a group of women attacked an employee at a nail salon in the Bronx.

It happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. on September 2 at Estefy Nail Salon on Westchester Avenue.

Police said the suspects began arguing with the 32-year-old employee about her service. They allegedly grabbed a gel nail lamp and started to leave the salon.

When the employee tried to stop them, police said one suspect bit her right hand, stunned her right arm with a stun gun and punched her multiple times in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

