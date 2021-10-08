News

By Tigers Roar Staff

Award-winning short film ‘MLK JR. BLVD’ screening at the Beyond the Cary Film Festival (WTRT) — ‘MLK JR. BLVD’ has been accepted into the Beyond the Cary Film Festival. The award-winning film will be shown on Saturday, October 9 during the 4 p.m. session at the Cary Theater in Cary, NC.

‘MLK JR. BLVD’, directed by Kareem McMichael and written by Chad Penchion, follow the life of a young artist and music lover, De’Andre, who is dealing with resentment and grief from the loss of his dad, a police officer killed in the line of duty. He resents that his father worked for a system he feels oppresses people and expresses his distrust for the system through art.

BEYOND returns this fall featuring 35 independently produced short films presented with workshops for all experience levels, including a screenwriting masterclass.

Produced by the Cary Theater, BEYOND received a record number of entries, inviting 37 unique films for festival competition. Each will screen in-theater over three days with workshops and filmmaker Q&As, and a table read of the screenwriting competition winner.

Highlights of previous years include the screening of Batman Forever plus Q&A with the film’s writers Janet Scott and Lee Batchler. More than 250 people came to our family friendly festival kickoff screening outdoors at Cary’s Downtown Park. The festival also included screenings of important documentaries such as Cancer Rebellion with filmmaker Hernan Baragan.

Each year, the festival has included a screenwriting masterclass from writers behind Hollywood films like Pompeii, Drumline, A Rage In Harlem, Encino Man, and much more. We’ve had the pleasure of hosting Hollywood blockbuster screenwriter Janet Scott Batchler, Emmy Award-winning writer-producer Joy Goodwin, television, film and theatre writer Ron Thompson, and actor-writer Shawn Schepps.

BEYOND is a welcoming small-town North Carolina film festival that’s known for our hospitality and convenient walkability. Filmmakers from far and wide have come to screen their short films and dazzled our enthusiastic audiences.

