News

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme says he does not expect goaltender Carey Price to practice before the start of the regular season. It is unlikely Price will be ready for next week’s opener at Toronto. Ducharme says Price is recovering from a non-COVID-19 illness and offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Monntreal defenseman Joel Edmundson will also be out two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury.