Two balloons crash into powerlines in Albuquerque

News

By Maggie Krajewski

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A balloon got wrapped up in power lines in Albuquerque’s North Valley on Sunday.

Officials said no one was injured but the incident did cause a temporary power outage in the area.

PNM officials said their crews worked with first responders to keep everyone safe.

A short time later, another balloon crashed into power lines near 2ndStreet and Ranchitos. No injuries were reported in that crash either.

Officials remind those who witness a crash to not rush the balloon but call PNM and police first.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.