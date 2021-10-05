Officer assaulted by student after breaking up fight at school in Wisconsin

News

By WDJT Staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Racine police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at William Horlick High School Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Officers were called to the school around 12:44 p.m. in response to a call for assistance from a Racine Police Department school resource officer.

The school resource officer had broken up a fight between two female students in the cafeteria.

While the officer was escorting one of the students away from the area, the officer was assaulted by the student’s sibling.

Police say the officer did not sustain any serious injuries.

At the same time, an unrelated fight broke out between two different students. It was quickly broken up by school staff.

Racine rescue personnel were requested to treat a school staff member that sustained an injured wrist.

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident.

