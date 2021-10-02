Nashville woman says moving company told strangers her items were free

News

By CARESSE JACKMAN

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — For Rhonda Griffin, it was her parents’ blanket at the foot of her bed that kept their memory alive. Memories she says disappeared in a matter of hours when a moving company left her things outside, only for them to be taken.

“They were like, well ma’am, ma’am, we were told it was free. We were told it was free. And I said, well, it wasn’t free. It’s my stuff, I just…I just felt so angry,” Griffin said. Griffin says her problems with Good Time Moving and Storage started the moment they showed up to take her belongings to a storage facility.

“He was like, the truck is too big to back down to your unit and it’s too big to pull down to your unit. We’re going to take the truck with your stuff on it, back to the company,” Griffin said. The next day, she got a voicemail saying that she needed to give the company a call as soon as possible.

“She was like, well to move this stuff into our storage unit, it’s going to be $400. And I was like, huh?? I said, I didn’t suggest that my stuff be taken back to your company site. I said, that was your two drivers!” Griffin said.

While still trying to straighten things out, alerts came in from Good Time Moving. Ultimately, Griffin and the company agreed to return her stuff to her original apartment. “I said, that’s fine and I’ll get it moved from there,” Griffin said.

So she waited for their return and waited. Finally, she asked her neighbors if they saw Good Time Moving come by. “When they came and they seen them unloading the truck, he said as they were unloading it, they told me that he told them this stuff is free stuff, y’all can have this,” Griffin said.

By the time she got to where her stuff was left, she says only her fridge and this box remained. “My couch. My tables. My dining room table, everything,” Griffin said. Griffin filed this police report saying she lost about $10,000 worth of belongings.

Officer told her to contact the moving company to see what they can do about the incident citing this as a civil matter. News 4 Investigates called Good Time Moving multiple times, we also tried contacting them at their Murfreesboro Pike location, but there is now a different business. We also sent Good Time Moving multiple emails. The owner told us he would not speak with us on camera and said his attorney would be in touch. We are still waiting.

“This is an F rated company! Because they have a history of problems,” Robyn Householder with the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The Better Business Bureau says Griffin’s story sounds all too familiar.

“We’re seeing things like not showing up to their move. We’re seeing demands for additional funds once they’ve done the move. Which were not a part of their original agreement,” Householder said.

Their warning: Be wary if any company tells you they will hold your items.

“That’s actually a very common scam in the moving industry –where there’ll be excuses made as to why they can’t deliver the goods and then they’ll start charging you storage fees,” Householder said. As for Griffin, she says she never got any money back and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever see her things again.

“It’s things that can’t be replaced. You know, I don’t have my mom or my dad no more! I just think that was really nasty,” Griffin said. The BBB also says if you do run into a situation, report it to scam tracker, the State Department of Commerce and Insurance, the Attorney General’s office of consumer Affairs and your local police department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.