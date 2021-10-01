Unlicensed Phoenix dentist arrested again in neighboring county

News

Dentist practices without a license again

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A dentist previously charged with doing illegal dental work in the Phoenix area has been arrested for the same crime in a neighboring county.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year-old Denis Froehlich was taken into custody Thursday night at his Black Canyon City home for practicing dentistry without a license and aggravated assault.

His wife was also arrested.

Authorities say two victims accused Froehlich of leaving them disfigured and in serious pain.

Froehlich touted himself as a retired dentist who could work out of his home.

In 2019, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office charged him with fraud and working unlicensed.