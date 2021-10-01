Tik Tok challenge encourages students to slap teachers

News

By Rob Polansky

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — School officials in New Britain warned parents about a new social media “challenge” that involves students slapping teachers.

The challenge has appeared on the Tik Tok app.

School officials addressed it during a virtual town hall Wednesday night that was streamed on the district’s Facebook page.

They encouraged families that logged on to continue ongoing dialogue with their teenagers.

“It is really challenging as parents to try and be current, yet try and help our young not follow the crowd on the Tik Tok challenge,” said superintendent Nancy Sarra. “We’re pretty concerned over the next several months of the different challenges that Tik Tok is presenting.

Channel 3 learned that a message was sent home to families to let them know that students could face possible suspension or expulsion if they participate in the challenge.

“We take this very seriously,” Sarra said. “This is not something that we’re going to condone at all.”

Officials did not mention if any teachers were victims of the challenge.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information about how New Britain and other school districts are responding to the challenge.

New Britain officials recently addressed a previous Tik Tok challenge that involved students vandalizing the high school.

It was part of a nationwide trend that saw damaged bathrooms and locker rooms at schools.

In response, New Britain’s school district said it’s tracking down students who participate in such challenges and that the consequences could include the scheduling expulsion hearings, suspensions and detentions.

