Ultimate chess match on tap as Brady faces Pats for 1st time

News

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady may be an opponent when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots. But he still has plenty of friends in the New England locker room who have never taken an NFL field and looked across at Brady wearing another team’s jersey, let alone had the chance to tackle him. While many Patriots have played against former teammates in the past they acknowledge this time is different. Especially playing opposite a player who knows them so well. It makes the margin for error minute, though the Patriots say they don’t expect to completely reinvent themselves this week.