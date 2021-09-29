Newberg School Board approves ban on political symbols in classroom

News

By FOX 12 STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) — The Newberg School Board has voted again to ban political symbols in the classroom.

On Tuesday, the Newberg School Board held a meeting after a controversy that started with banning symbols, including Black Lives Matter and Pride flags. The tension was turned up a notch after an employee arrived for school recently wearing “Blackface.”

The school board had previously passed a ban on “controversial political symbols” including BLM and Pride imagery. The board voted recently to rescind the old policy, but decided to put a new one in place that “focuses on teachers and staff.”

It says they are not allowed to use district facilities, equipment, or supplies for any political activity. It also says they will not be allowed to use any time during their workday for political activities.

It also does not allow them to post posters, signs, flags or banners that “depicts support or opposition relating to any political, quasi-political or controversial topic.”

Some school board members who opposed the ban asked for more time for the community to weigh in. The board did not discuss students and whether or not they are allowed to display flags or banners.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.