Woman stabbed in face, chest at work following dispute

By MARIYA MURROW
ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A dispute between employees turned violent Sunday evening as police rushed to the scene of a stabbing.
It happened at around 5:50 p.m. at 267 Marietta Street NW.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman with stab wounds to the face, chest, and right arm. The victim alleges she was stabbed with scissors by her ex-girlfriend, who works in the same location as her.
According to the incident report, the two women got into an altercation which led to a physical fight.
The victim was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.
Investigators are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.
