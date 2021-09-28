Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are Instagram official

News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It’s not a joke — Chelsea Handler looks to be in love.

The author, comedian and former talk show host went public with her relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy.

In one photo on Handler’s verfied Instagram account, she is hugging him from behind and in the next image the pair are kissing.

She used the images to promote their work.

“He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together. #VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny,” the caption read. “All coming to a city near you!”

Koy shared Handler’s post on his Instagram stories.

The pair have been friends for years and Koy appeared on Handler’s former talk show, “Chelsea Lately.”

In February he wished Handler happy birthday on his Instagram account, writing “Happy Birthday @chelseahandler love you.”

