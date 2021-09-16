YCSO investigating fatal car crash in Somerton

News

Both the car and unidentified driver completely engulfed in flames

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An investigation is underway by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) after a driver was found dead in Somerton.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) found a late model Mazda sedan completely engulfed in flames Wednesday night around County 19th Street and Avenue H ½.

Authorities said the vehicle crossed the centerline while driving westbound when it rolled over into an empty irrigation canal and became caught in a narrow canal passage, and caught fire.

Firefighters put out the flames, and found an unidentified passenger dead inside. It's unclear what caused the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.