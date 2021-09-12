Homicide in Yuma; one dead, another in custody

News

First aid administered, later pronounced dead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police located an unresponsive male today after receiving a 911 call, which dispatched officers to the 100 block of S. 10th Avenue.

At approximately 2:39 a.m., the Yuma Police Department received the 911 call. Officers arrived to see a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The man was administered immediate care but was later pronounced deceased.

Another male, 42-years-old, was also located at the scene and has since been taken into custody.

This case is currently under investigation.

If anyone has information about this case then the Yuma Police Department encourages to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.