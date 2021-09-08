Prep Football Preview: Gila Ridge Hawks

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - All eyes will be on Jessica Slaughter on Thursday night at Glendale High School as the Gila Ridge Hawks kick off their season on the road against the Cardinals. Slaughter will be coaching her first game as the varsity head coach. She is the first female varsity head football coach in Yuma and third in Arizona history. While she's honored and humbled to have the position, she earned it like anyone else. Despite the hype surrounding her historic hire, her focus is on her team.

"Honestly I ignore it," Slaughter said. "I’m not here because i’m a female coach. I'm here because I was qualified for the job, so I’m not worried about being a female head coach. I’m just here to coach, that’s it, I’m coach Slaughter, there’s nothing else to it. I’m here for the kids, it’s not about me."

Slaughter takes over the reigns of the team that in 2019 reached the state 4A semi-finals. Last season, in a shorted COVID year, the Hawks finished 5-0. Despite the team's success, Slaughter is the third head coach in the past four seasons.

"Obviously we were limited with what we could do last year with the COVID-19 schedule," Slaughter said. "Of course we wanted to go to the playoffs but it just wasn’t an option. The team was amazing last year, phenomenal, 18 seniors that are now gone, of course we miss them but the boys have stepped up into those roles. It's always about next up and I feel like with this team, this roster that we have moving forward is one to look out for, for sure."

Because she's been around the teams for the past five years, she knows every player. The transition to her being named head coach has been smooth.

"There’s no awkwardness with this team," Slaughter said. "It’s just hey, we’re ready to roll. "The kids have been on it since day one, working with the staff. I’ve known them for the past five years so, it’s just been like a big family, coming together and getting done what needs done."

Slaughter is confident the Hawks will be able to get the job done this year no matter what opposing defenses throw at them.

"Honestly we’re a little bit of everything, we’ve expanded our run game from last season, we’ve definitely expanded on what we’ve done in the past,

"We’ve added a little more dazzle dazzle as far as the run game goes," Slaughter says. "For the passing game, we’re going to nickel and dime you all the way down the field. We’ll throw bombs, doesn’t matter, we’re here to play."