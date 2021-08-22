WEEKEND REWIND: A migrant bust, Gila Bend, loopholes in mask mandate, water shortage

One week ago a devastating flash flood swept through Gila Bend. Friday, seven days after the water started rising, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey traveled to the city to tour the damage left behind by the rising waters.

The storm hit last Friday night. The flooding knocked out power for most residents, and damaged property, roadways, and drainage systems. It also claimed two lives.

Gov. Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency, which freed up $200,000 for response and recovery efforts. He also directed the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to activate the State Emergency Operations Center to initiate and support those efforts. The Red Cross and volunteers from across the state also flowed into the city to help.