EU warns Taliban it has not recognized their regime

By ALICIA LEÓN and JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — The European Union’s top officials have warned the Taliban that current conversations being held to secure the departures of as many Afghan evacuees as possible do not mean the 27-nation bloc is prepared to recognize the new regime. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged on Saturday the necessity of engaging with the Taliban during her visit to a reception center for evacuees established by Spain near Madrid. But she says that is “is completely distinct and separated from political talks.” Von der Leyen says the migration of vulnerable Afghans must be a central concern of next week’s G-7 meeting.