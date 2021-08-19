Lane restrictions on Yuma road starting August 26

Yuma to expand road with new project

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Work will go underway on August 26 to widen the intersection on US 95 and Dome Valley Road, creating a temporary lane restriction between mileposts 40 and 41.

Arizona's Department of Transportation advises to plan ahead as the speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour and to obey any directed traffic from flaggers; there were also be barrier walls to separate workers from traffic.

The Dome Valley Road Intersection Improvement project will add two turn lanes separating traffic from US 95 and Dome Valley Road, as well as replace any existing pavement.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2022.