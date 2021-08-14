Skip to Content
YRMC employee arrested for multiple sexual abuse charges

Accused of sexually abusing three vulnerable males within eight-month period

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employee late Friday evening at about 10:45 for several sexual abuse charges.

Per our editorial policy, News 11 will not identify the individual unless he is formally charged with a crime.

Police have booked the 35-year-old man on multiple charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the perpetrator sexually abused three adult males between December 2020 and August 2021.

YPD says YRMC has been fully cooperative with the department throughout the investigation.

We have reached out to YRMC for a statement regarding this matter and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.

