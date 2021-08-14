Gila Bend flooded overnight from monsoon; death reported

Flood warning in affect for some areas

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP/KYMA, KECY) - Monsoon rains flood south-central Arizona causing Gila Bend's mayor to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.

The monsoon gave Gila Bend over an inch and a half of rain overnight causing parts of Phoenix's freeway to close as flooding occurred in the town.

One death was reported as investigations and rescues continue around the area.

According to the National Weather Service, other portions of the east Valley will also be under a flood warning.