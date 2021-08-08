Weekly Rewind: Chip shortage, power outage, dead hiker, return to prayer

News

From lost revenue at a car dealership to wanting prayer back in public meetings

DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Motors has lost nearly $300,000 in sales in the last four months. The shortage is due to the pandemic and a lack of manufacturing.

"We can't keep servicing our customers needs, we are small, local, we give to all charities in town, we have not stopped doing that but its getting rough when we don’t have anything to sell and keep things going," said Mike Morris, the owner at El Centro Motors.

It is expected that local auto dealers will start seeing more inventory hit their lots soon.

Arizona Public Service said power is out in Yuma for more than 600 customers due to an interruption to a major power line.

Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker reported missing Friday on Camelback Mountain. And now investigators say the last person who saw her alive was a Phoenix police officer.

"In that public salute, we say 'one nation, under God.' The question then begs, if we declare we are under God, why are we not privileged, indeed obligated, to publicly ask the God we are under for his help and direction?" says Yuma local Judy Campbell.

Campbell says she is also reaching out to local schools to incorporate prayer in the classroom. It was banned back in 1962.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), over 35.6 million coronavirus-related cases have been tracked within the U.S.

That being said, California accounts for about 11% of national cases; while Arizona equates to 2.6%.

In regard to nationwide vaccinations, the CDC reports over 351 million have been administered. Arizona makes up just under 2% of the nation's total vaccine administrations, with California representing 12.7%.