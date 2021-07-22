Cleanup is on after massive microburst rips threw Tacna

News

News 11's Cody Lee & CBS 13's Luis Lopez tours the destruction left behind

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday evening a microburst brushed over the Far East part of Yuma County. It left residents displaced and without power.

The strong gusts of wind tore off several roofs and snapped multiple power lines causing the power to go out. According to YCSO,

A longtime resident told our news crews they have never seen anything like it. Another local shared video of a giant tree that uprooted in their front yard.

Today on News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com - Cody Lee and Luis Lopez find out how residents are recovering after this unusual weather event.