today at 10:28 PM
Published 9:12 PM

BREAKING NEWS: Two children drown in Yuma pool

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tragedy strikes again in Yuma - this time two children have drowned in a backyard pool.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says officers got called to a home in the 1300 block of E. 26th Place around 5:30 Tuesday. Officers found two juveniles. Neither was responsive. Police tried to perform life-saving measures until paramedics took the children to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Doctors there tried to revive the juveniles, but ultimately declared them dead.

The case remains under investigation. YPD urges anyone with information on this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.

This is the second tragedy in Yuma involving a child in the past 24-hours. On Monday a 10-year-old boy was killed in a house fire.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

