Developer plans to build interactive theme park in Middle Tennessee

By CHUCK MORRIS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Storyville Gardens, an interactive theme park with attractions inspired by books and stories from the four corners of the world, will locate in the Middle Tennessee area with construction slated to begin in mid-2022, developers announced Tuesday.

Storyville Gardens will be a story-driven theme park using a mixture of modern technology and traditional show-based entertainment to bring stories to life in a highly immersive “edu-taining” experience. The goal of the park is to ignite and foster the desire to read beyond what is necessary in the classroom.

Storyville Gardens is the creation of Elde and DeLisa Guerrier, who also own full-service real estate development and investment firm Guerrier Development in Nashville. Managing Partner DeLisa Guerrier is the project lead for Storyville Gardens.

DeLisa Guerrier said the company is in the site selection process for Storyville Gardens and is in active discussions with governments and private landowners in Middle Tennessee. She said that the park was born out of a need for family entertainment in the region, and the mission to change the relationship between children and reading.

Middle Tennessee has been without a theme park since Opryland USA closed in 1997. Opry Mills opened on the site of the mall in 2000.

“Middle Tennessee continues to experience an economic boom, and young families move have every day. However, Nashville and the surrounding counties are missing family-friendly entertainment options for our children,” said DeLisa Guerrier in a news release. “Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and care givers instill a love of reading in their children.”

Storyville Gardens will be a destination including the park, hotels, retail, dining and entertainment.

Storyville Gardens is being designed by Storyland Studios, one of the world’s leading experience design and production studios focusing on theme parks and visitor attractions. Storyland Studio’s list of clients includes Universal Studios, Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm, Cedar Fair and Legoland.

Storyville Gardens is expected to announce a site before the end of 2021.

