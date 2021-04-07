Arizona Western College launches new career tool

News

Students, alumni and staff can now access new employment site

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College announced that they've teamed up with Handshake. Handshake is a global leader in workforce recruitment.

Arizona Western College has launched a new site that will allow students, alumni and staff to search for opportunities around the world. Handshake prides itself in it's user-friendly platform.

All students have to do is log in to the new site and register. They then can modify their preferences, upload their resumes and even search for volunteering opportunities.