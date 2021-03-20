News

San Luis' quest for a state soccer title comes up short in extended overtime

GILBERT, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Friday night, the San Luis boys soccer team had a chance to do what no other team in school history had ever achieved. Win the state 6A Championship.

The Sidewinders controlled the tempo of the game early on and it led to a goal by sophomore Erick Quirarte midway through the first half.

San Luis took a 1-0 lead into the half versus Brophy Prep. The Broncos entered the contest as the defending state champions.

San Luis had a great showing of fans at Friday night's state championship game

The Broncos tied the game near the halfway point in the second half and a beautiful shot by Charlie Cobb that escaped a diving Martin Sanchez in the upper left side of the net.

Brophy was much bigger and stronger than San Luis. For the Sidewinders, their heart and determination was on full display under the lights at Campo Verde High School.

Both teams had opportunities to win the game in regulation and both goaltenders made phenomenal saves and had some help from the goal's posts and crossbars.

With the game tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, San Luis and Brophy Prep battled through two 10 minute overtime periods. Still tied, the game continued into not one, but two five minute sudden death periods without a score sending the game into a shootout.

A shootout is exactly what San Luis wanted. Coach Jesus Rojas and the Sidewinders were confident in their ability. What was seen as a strength of this team turned out to be their biggest weakness on Friday night.

Senior Erick Mejia's shot would be block by a diving Bryan Figueroa, immediately putting the pressure on San Luis goalie Martin Sanchez. The Broncos would make their first shot, San Luis' Erick Quirarte followed and nailed his shot. Brophy Prep made good on their second attempt giving them a 2-1 advantage. Sidewinder Ricardo Famania followed with a goal then trotted to goalie Martin Sanchez and offered a few words of encouragement. It worked, as Sanchez blocked the next attempt keeping the score tied 2-2 through the first three attempts.

The Sidewinders elation would be short lived. With a chance to swing the momentum in their favor, senior Jesus Anguiano's attempt was blocked by a diving Figueroa to the left. The Broncos made their attempt and took a 3-2 advantage heading into the fifth round of attempts.

Roberto Uribe's kick to the right was blocked by a diving Figueroa, sending the Bronco fans into hysteria and the team rushing to Figueroa in the net. In the center of the field, San Luis stood stunned. Their large contingency of fans fell quite. The quest for the perfect season, defeating the defending champions and bringing home their first state champion fell short.

San Luis Head Coach Jesus Rojas consoles his team after Friday night's ovetime loss in the 6A state title game

"I can't even describe it, they gave everything on the field," Head coach Jesus Rojas said. "We really deserved this, the community deserved this, look at how many people came to support us. They really deserve it. The guys, unfortunately we had the penalty, we could have ended it before that, we were the better team all season, I'm sure of that. We really deserved this, man we had it."