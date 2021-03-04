Somerton School District No. 11 announces return to classroom

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) The Somerton School Board decided Thursday, students will return to the classroom March 15th.

Parents have the decision to keep their child at home to continue virtual learning, or send their child back to the classroom five days a week.

However, it was announced during the board meeting that once a parent makes a decision, they must stick with it.

Heading back to the classroom will look and feel a bit different for students, as COVID-19 safety protocols will be put in place.

The school day will also be one hour shorter. It was announced during the meeting this would allow teachers to provide tutoring for students who fell behind the past year, or check in on students who stayed home sick for the day,

Teachers and students will also be in the same "pods", unable to mingle or combine with other pods to ensure there is no spread of coronavirus if an outbreak were to happen.

It was also announced that 70% of the teachers from Somerton School District have been vaccinated already.

The remaining 30%, said during the meeting, are either teachers who decided not to disclose whether they got the vaccine, teachers who have antibodies and are giving up their spot for those who "need it more", or some who were said to be waiting for the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The news of the return came after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered all schools must return to in-person learning by March 15th.