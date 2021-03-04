California Governor optimistic MLB fans could be back in the stands on opening day

News

Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed confidence in fans attending outdoor games if COVID-19 numbers continue to fall

LONG BEACH, Calif. ( KYMA-KECY-TV) - On Wednesday California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed confidence that if the COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and the state moves into the Red Tier, Major League Baseball fans could attend games in person.

"We're working on the final details," Gov. Newsom said. "But we've been working very closely with major league baseball, others, uh, across the spectrum, working with local health officers."

Gov. Newsom says it's not out of the realm of possibility that fans could be in stadiums on Opening Day which is April 1st.

"Look, we're at 2.2% positivity right now, hospitalizations have dropped 43% in the last two weeks, 42% in ICU, the last two weeks, those case rates 3,300 today," Gov. Newsom said. "We are stabilizing. We're moving into the red tier. We have confidence that when you think forward and look forward to April opening day, where we are likely to be, if we all do our job, if we all do our job and we don't let down our guard and spike the ball wrong sport, but you get the point. Then I have all the confidence. The world fans will be back, safely, in a lot of those outdoor venues."