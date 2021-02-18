Skip to Content
Imperial Valley school shares plans for re-opening

in person learning

El Centro, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - After reaching a 7.9 percent seven-day positivity test rate, the Imperial County Office of Education is allowing schools to start plans to go back to in person-learning.

Principal Fawn Nielsen of Westmorland Elementary School said they are doing a survey to see what parents feel comfortable with. "Everyone's level of comfort is different right now, we might still continue online learning for those who aren't comfortable with going back to school," said Nielsen.

Some of the plans for Westmorland Elementary School in-person learning is to switch to hybrid learning model. Students will be in a cohort and come in for in-person learning 2-3 times a week.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11's Gianella Ghiglino shares some of the plans Westmorland Elementary School has for returning back to school.

