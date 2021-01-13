Skip to Content
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing teen

Immanuel Clark was last seen January 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office seeks the community's help in locating a missing teen.

ICSO says 14-year-old Immanuel Clark was last seen on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Bombay Beach, Calif.

Clark was last seen wearing blue and red checkered pants with a light brown shirt.

His family says they have not seen or heard from him ever since and are worried about his well being.

ICSO says Clark may be at risk, but if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Criminal Investigations Unit (442) 265- 2021.

